PCMC serves notices to 52k unregistered properties 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to 52,000 properties that were identified during an ongoing property assessment survey. These properties had not been registered with the tax department of PCMC until now. The civic body has identified over 2 lakh such properties in the survey so far, according to officials. As part of this process, 8,55,102 properties have been assigned a continuous sequence number (geo-sequencing), and 5,32,307 properties have undergone internal measurement. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The property survey of all types in the twin is conducted by the Tax Assessment and Collection Department and is in its final stage. As part of this process, 8,55,102 properties have been assigned a continuous sequence number (geo-sequencing), and 5,32,307 properties have undergone internal measurement.

A notice has been issued to 52,787 newly identified properties during the survey, out of which 22,582 property owners have filed objections. Of these, 16,953 property owners have submitted the required documents and received their final bills. Among them, 4,261 property owners have paid property tax amounting to ₹8.99 crore and 4,134 property owners have taken advantage of discounts by paying the tax online, they said.

After filing objections online and submitting the required documents, hearings will be conducted regarding these objections.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Property owners who wish to raise objections regarding their notices should complete the process online using the ‘QR code’ provided on the notice. The municipal corporation is providing swift online resolution for citizens’ convenience, and everyone should take advantage of this service,” he said.

Properties that have been newly assessed this year will be eligible for various discounts for up to three months from the date the bill is issued. If property owners pay their taxes in advance, they will receive a 5% discount, and an additional 5% discount is available for paying online.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Previously, property owners had to visit the tax collection office to file objections regarding their property. To provide faster resolution of objections, the municipal corporation has now made the process available online, allowing property owners to approve the notice or file objections and make payments through the online system. Citizens should utilize this service to save time and effort.”