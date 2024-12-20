PCMC start demolition drive against illegal scrap godowns and shops 

Following frequent fire incidents reported at the illegal scrap godowns and shops, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has started a demolition drive against illegal scrap godowns and shops, said officials on Friday. The civic body had decided to demolish these illegal units in two phases. (HT PHOTO)

Between December 18-20, the civic body unearthed 2,31,099 square feet of illegal structures in Kudalwadi, Chikhali and Dehu-Alandi road amongst other areas. The illegal construction included RCC structures, brickwork structures and tin sheds. All structures were cleared from the proposed DP roads, said the officials.

Hindustan Times had earlier published a News article titled, 20 illegal scrap godowns to be razed in Kudalwadi first phase demolition’ about the definite action decided by the PCMC. The civic body had decided to demolish these illegal units in two phases. In the first phase, around 20 such units located on the 18-meter reserved roads will be demolished. The remaining 50 units operating from the reserved land will be demolished in the second phase.

The drive was carried out under the instructions of municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, and city engineers Makarand Nikam and Manoj Lonkar (Deputy Commissioner), said the officials in the statement issued on Friday.

“On Friday the anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Friday in Ward No 2 under the K Regional Office. The operation included the removal of unauthorized constructions along the 24-meter-wide DP road (300 meters in length) from Shriram Chowk to Raviranjan Weighing Scale and the 30-meter-wide DP road (550 meters in length) from Visava Chowk to Dehu-Alandi Road,” Jambhale-Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said.

“During the action approximately 1,614 square feet of RCC constructions, as well as 43,055 square feet of brick structures and sheds were demolished, added, Jambhale-Patil.

The anti-encroachment drive was supported by 56 personnel from the Maharashtra security force, along with 12 officers and staff from the Chikhli Police Station. IPC consultants Sagar Jajindre and Rajkumar Malgunde were part of the operation team. During the action, three pokelanes, one JCB, and two transport trucks were used.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, stated, “Residents should avoid unauthorized construction, such as sheds and buildings, without obtaining prior approval from the Municipal Corporation. Anti-encroachment drives will continue on a regular basis throughout various parts of the city.”