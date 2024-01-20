PCMC suspends Wakad high-rise project following allegations

Following allegations of irregularities worth multi-crores of rupees, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has put the controversial Wakad project on hold, officials said on Saturday. The civic body on Friday issued a stop-work notice to the developer, the officials confirmed. Shekhar Singh, PCMC Commissioner, said, the Wakad project has been put on hold and a letter has been issued to the developer on Friday directing to immediately stop construction activity. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC had earlier decided to construct a 21-floor commercial building with the highest specification in terms of design and onsite amenities on 2.5 acres of reserved land for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) depot in Wakad.

“The decision has been taken by the TDR committee of PCMC after considering the suggestions, complaints, and recommendations received by us. The construction work at the site is stopped. However, there were no directions from the state government and the TDR committee has taken the decision,” he said.

The civic body decided to lease out space above the PMPML depot and its office for commercial ‘Grade-A’ office spaces to generate revenue and an average of ₹ 5 crore per month. The project was sanctioned as per the Urban Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDPCR) norms. However, several allegations were raised over irregularities in TDR (transfer of development rights) for the development of the project.

Singh had earlier informed that the project is likely to generate a revenue of ₹60 crore per year for the PCMC. The initial discussion for the project started in November 2022 and following all processes, excavation work at the site started in the first week of October 2023.

Commissioner Singh had earlier said that the civic body was analyzing all the allegations raised over the project and an appropriate decision would be taken at the appropriate time. Even if there is a 1% scope for doubt, the civic body will not go ahead with the project, he had said earlier.

During the winter assembly session last year, the Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar accused officials of PCMC of violating rules while giving TDR to the builder for approval of the project. He had alleged that the builder was given a benefit of ₹ 681 crore due to the alleged corruption.

The deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar in December last year had said there is a scope of doubt for irregularities in the development of the reserved land. Pawar had also hinted at an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in the TDR deal for the development of reserved land in Wakad.

DCM Pawar, during a press conference on January 6 said, that following allegations of irregularities the state government has decided to stop the controversial TDR deal of reserved land in the Wakad area.

“The government took the decision after verifying details about the project with the chief secretary and several other officials, including those from the Urban Development Department,’ Pawar said.

PCMC to host ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024’ to celebrate education, innovation

Vicky Pathare

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will host the “Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024” at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Balewadi Sports Complex on January 23 and January 24 to celebrate the achievements of its students, teachers, and schools.

The two-day event is culmination of two-month celebration of education at all the 128 schools managed by the civic body. It aims to showcase the talent and creativity of students, as well as the efforts and innovations of teachers and knowledge partners. Schools will also be honoured for its achievements.

The event will feature cultural programmes, exhibitions, panel discussions, awards, and a carnival, said officials during a press conference on Saturday.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said, “The event is a part of PCMC’s vision to enhance the quality of education at its public schools and create positive outcomes for its students.”

Pradip Jambhale-Patil, PCMC additional commissioner, said, “The event is an opportunity to witness the achievements and aspirations of students, teachers, and our schools.”