PCMC to revise RFD plan amid public objections

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will revise its riverfront development (RFD) plan following strong opposition from citizens and environmental activists. The civic administration has instructed the environment, garden and tree authority departments to prepare a fresh proposal that gives priority to conservation of trees, according to officials. The three departments are expected to submit a proposal within two months with its officials visiting areas coming under the project. A meeting was held on April 16 between civic officials and citizen groups, including environmental activists, to hear objections and suggestions regarding the plan. (ht photo)

A meeting was held on April 16 between civic officials and citizen groups, including environmental activists, to hear objections and suggestions regarding the plan. Based on the interaction, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh directed officials to amend the RFD project map to ensure protection of heritage and rare tree species. Tree felling will now be considered only as a last resort justified with supporting documentation. The revised plan must also specify details about replantation sites and outline alternative greening measures, according to the directive.

PCMC had published a notice on February 21 about the proposed removal of 439 trees and replantation of 681 trees under Phase I of the RFD project, which covers the stretch between Wakad Bridge and Sangvi. Following the notice, citizens and environmental activists strongly criticised the project.

Now, officials said, a joint inspection will be carried out by RFD team, along with representatives from the environment department, tree authority, and independent tree experts.

Singh said that a similar process had earlier been followed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), resulting in the modification of RFD plan and preservation of 750 trees.

“The goal is to explore practical options to protect the existing tree cover and biodiversity,” he said.

PCMC is undertaking three RFD projects: one each along the Mula, Pavana, and Indrayani rivers. Work on the Mula River project, which spans 12 kilometres from Wakad to Bopkhel, began in August 2024. The project, which has an approved environmental clearance, is being executed at a cost of ₹750 crore. Of this, ₹200 crore has already been raised through the issuance of green bonds.

The second project, along the Pavana River, will extend over 24 kilometres from Ravet to Dapodi and is expected to cost around ₹1,500 crore. Approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the project is awaited. Similarly, the Indrayani River RFD will cover a 20-kilometre stretch from Talawade to Charholi and has received ₹526 crore in funding under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Singh said objections from citizens regarding the RFD projects are being recorded officially. “Any change in the project plan will be undertaken in coordination with the environment department. Such changes will be implemented only if they are justified, technically feasible, and aimed at conserving trees—especially rare and heritage species,” he said.

Umesh Dhakane, assistant commissioner, garden department, confirmed that directives have been issued to ensure that tree removal is treated as a last resort and only if strongly justified. “We’ve been instructed to secure land for replantation. Also, if any project impacts existing trees, the contractors—just like in PMC—will be required to engage experts for safe tree replantation. We will supervise the entire process,” he said.

However, environmental activist Prashant Raul expressed skepticism about the revised plan, stating that the groundwork for the project has already been completed. “The project has environmental clearance, so the civic body is likely to proceed. The new review process began only after activists met Devendra Fadnavis, who directed PCMC to find ways to avoid unnecessary tree cutting,” he said.

PCMC officials said geo-tagged photographic evidence of replantation must be submitted as part of compliance monitoring.

Symbolic hunger strike

Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune citizens along with environmentalists staged a one-day symbolic hunger strike at the gate of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) main building on Thursday to protest the riverfront development project (RFD). They have been demanding that the plan be halted and rivers be cleaned first. However, political leaders appeared to have ignored the movement, said protestors.

Slogans such as “no jogging tracks on riverbanks”, “rivers are for the environment, not for construction”, “stop river pollution”, “treat sewage water”, “save citizens from diseases like cancer”, and “halt the tree felling under the guise of river improvement” were raised by the protesters.