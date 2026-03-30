PCMC to roll out summer action plan to prevent water shortage

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Ravi Landge has directed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration to implement immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure an uninterrupted water supply across the city. Representative image (Hindustan Times)

For the past seven years, residents of PCMC have been receiving an alternate-day water supply. The directions were issued on Sunday, citing declining groundwater levels, limited reservoir stock and rising demand.

Landge instructed civic officials to prepare a detailed summer action plan with clearly defined responsibilities for each department.

“Authorities must act in a planned and effective manner to ensure that citizens do not face water shortages during the summer. Water supply is a basic necessity, and any delay or negligence will not be tolerated,” Landge said.

Officials have been asked to assess available dam reserves, water treatment capacity and the distribution network to ensure proper planning and equitable supply.

The administration has been directed to identify and repair leakages in main and sub-pipelines on priority, and take strict action against unauthorised connections and water theft. A list of potential water-scarce areas will be prepared in advance, and tanker supply arrangements will be kept ready to address emergencies, officials said.

The mayor also instructed officials to ensure that public borewells, wells and other supplementary water sources remain operational. A robust grievance redressal mechanism will be activated to address water-related complaints promptly. Additionally, the civic body will undertake awareness campaigns on water conservation, reuse and prevention of wastage, they said.