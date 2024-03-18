PCMC warns residents over wastage of water

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday warned residents against water wastage, stating disconnection of water supply over misuse of drinking water. Currently, residents are receiving water supply on alternate days in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Initially, show-cause notices will be issued if residents are found using drinking water to wash vehicles, houses, streets or societies. Strict action will be taken against repeated violators, said officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Currently, residents are receiving water supply on alternate days in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, urged housing societies to use water from sewage treatment plants and borewells for washrooms and gardens to save drinking water.

“The monsoon arrival is expected in June but if it is delayed there is a possibility of a water in the city. To avoid these people should now itself use water judiciously and avoid misuse of drinking water for cleaning purposes,” he said.

As per officials, the PCMC has adequate stock of water in the dams, similar to last year. The civic body reviews the stock after every two weeks based on which decisions regarding water cuts are taken.

The civic body has a future plan to start daily water supply from 2025 if the demand for additional water from the Bhama Askhed dam is fulfilled. The Pimpri Chinchwad gets around 510 to 520 MLD water per day from Pavana dam while it gets around 75 MLD water from the Andra dam.

Besides, the civic body has also sought additional reservation of water from the Bhama Askhed and Mulshi dams from the irrigation department decision regarding which is pending.