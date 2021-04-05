Pedestrian killed by container in Jambhulwadi

Kavita Reuji Phadtare (37), a resident of Krushna Park was killed after she was run over by a speeding Leyland container near Hotel Marathe Shahi near Jambhulwadi on April 4.

The deceased was crossing the road when a speeding tempo came and hit. She died on the spot and sustained head and abdominal injuries leading to her death.

Police constable Ajit Kokare lodged a complaint against an unidentified driver at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The police have invoked charges ranging from rash and negligent driving to sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

Bharati Vidyapeeth police station officials said that they visited the spot immediately after the accident and the statement of eyewitnesses have been recorded. The police have also sought CCTV footage from nearby establishments to nab the accused who is absconding, police said.