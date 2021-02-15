IND USA
A beneficiary gets vaccinated by a medical staff at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Pune. (HT FILE)
“People with medical conditions should consult family doctor before taking vaccine”

Currently, vaccination drive is underway for healthcare and frontline worker. Soon in the coming months the district administration would start vaccination for the general public beginning with those above 50 years of age and suffering from comorbidities
By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:02 PM IST

The city doctors have suggested that one must consult the family doctor before getting vaccinated against Covid, especially those with certain medical conditions.

Currently, vaccination drive is underway for healthcare and frontline worker. Soon in the coming months the district administration would start vaccination for the general public beginning with those above 50 years of age and suffering from comorbidities.

While it is encouraged that all must come forward to get vaccinated against the virus, there are contraindications as per the central ministry guidelines which include, persons with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to the previous dose of the vaccine, each beneficiary is required to take two doses for maximum efficacy, immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble hospital, which is a vaccination site, said, “As per the guidelines that we have received the contraindications for the vaccination include children below 18 years of age, lactating mothers, pregnant women and those who are suffering from coagulation disorders like thalassemia or other blood disorders.”

“Another important contraindication includes those who have received plasma therapy treatment during Covid illness as part of the treatment,” he said.

The guidelines also mention that vaccines must be administered with caution among those with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder. Also, those who are acutely unwell due to any illness or persons having active Covid symptoms are advised not to be inoculated.

Dr Nilesh Shah, group president, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, said, “The effect of the vaccine is not yet studied in pregnant and lactating mothers and hence they are advised not to take the vaccine.”

“Patients with bleeding disorders, those who are on blood thinners, and those who are immune-compromised or are under treatment that may affect their immunity, should consult with their healthcare provider regarding the vaccination,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, highlighted, “People should take vaccines without fearing complications. These vaccines are similar to influenza (flu) or pneumococcal vaccination and can be given to people belonging to any age group. The only side-effects after taking them are fever, joint, nausea and body pain, may continue till 48 hours and around 10-15 per cent experience them.”

“The treatment for these side-effects is taking paracetamol as recommended by the doctors. Vaccines will help increase immunity and then taking a second dose scheduled after 28 days will help produce adequate antibodies after a month of getting vaccinated. Discuss with your family doctors as they will be able to guide you. Get vaccinated if you plan to travel outside the country,” he said.

