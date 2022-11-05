Performance grading index: Class 8 Mathematics, Social Science, Science subjects require more focus

According to the performance grading index (PGI) for Maharashtra, although its grade has improved, learning outcomes for Class 5 and Class 8 need more attention. As per the data, average Mathematics, Science and Social Science scores in government and aided schools for Class 8 are 12 out of 20 and average Mathematics score in Class 5 (government and aided schools) is 14 out of 20.

In the learning outcome and quality section, the overall score Maharashtra has secured is 144 out of 180. Education experts note that more emphasis should be given to important subjects like Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that during the Covid pandemic, children and their education suffered a lot. Innovative ways of teaching can ensure better learning reaches students.

“With two years of Covid pandemic, there is a huge learning gap among students. Many surveys have showed the present situation of school education. Long-term strategies can help students of Class 5 and Class 8 to strengthen basic concepts of Science and Mathematics which are crucial subjects for higher learning,” said Gaikwad.

Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials said various interventions at the school level over the past few years have ensured improvement in scores for Mathematics, Science and Social Science.