Home / Cities / Pune News / Performance grading index: Class 8 Mathematics, Social Science, Science subjects require more focus

Performance grading index: Class 8 Mathematics, Social Science, Science subjects require more focus

pune news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST

As per the data, average Mathematics, Science and Social Science scores in government and aided schools for Class 8 are 12 out of 20 and average Mathematics score in Class 5 (government and aided schools) is 14 out of 20

In the learning outcome and quality section, the overall score Maharashtra has secured is 144 out of 180. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the learning outcome and quality section, the overall score Maharashtra has secured is 144 out of 180. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

According to the performance grading index (PGI) for Maharashtra, although its grade has improved, learning outcomes for Class 5 and Class 8 need more attention. As per the data, average Mathematics, Science and Social Science scores in government and aided schools for Class 8 are 12 out of 20 and average Mathematics score in Class 5 (government and aided schools) is 14 out of 20.

In the learning outcome and quality section, the overall score Maharashtra has secured is 144 out of 180. Education experts note that more emphasis should be given to important subjects like Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that during the Covid pandemic, children and their education suffered a lot. Innovative ways of teaching can ensure better learning reaches students.

“With two years of Covid pandemic, there is a huge learning gap among students. Many surveys have showed the present situation of school education. Long-term strategies can help students of Class 5 and Class 8 to strengthen basic concepts of Science and Mathematics which are crucial subjects for higher learning,” said Gaikwad.

Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials said various interventions at the school level over the past few years have ensured improvement in scores for Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out