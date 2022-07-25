Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Residents alleged that the lake which is located in ward number 40 of Katraj, has been cleaned only twice –on August 15 and January 26 during the year and remains neglected by the administration and former elected representatives.
Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
Ashish Bhosale, Katraj resident said, “ It is a historic lake and has been neglected by the PMC for the past one year. It is cleaned only on two occasions, Independence and Republic Day. Currently, toxic filth permeates the lake water which is dangerous for citizens’ health and can lead to outbreak of water-borne diseases.”
DCP ( Zone III) incharge for the area Jayant Bhosekar said, “We will call for a review meeting of the current situation and action will be taken to clean the lake at the earliest.”
Former corporator Vasant More said, “The filth has accumulated due to rainwater which came into the lake from different slopes in the area. The drainage department carried out the cleaning work, however, garbage will continue to seep in from adjacent slopes throughout monsoon.”
Altaf Shaikh, a Katraj resident, said, “Katraj has been neglected by the administration despite having a rich historical legacy. It is home to rich aquatic life including exotic flora and fauna. The general body must earmark a robust budget to restore the lake to its pristine beauty.”
-
Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
-
Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree. According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones.
-
BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of Rs 1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund. The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others.
-
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
-
Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 takes state tally to 192
PUNE State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra. According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
