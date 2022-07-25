Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage

The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Residents alleged that the lake which is located in ward number 40 of Katraj, has been cleaned only twice –on August 15 and January 26 during the year and remains neglected by the administration and former elected representatives.

Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.

Ashish Bhosale, Katraj resident said, “ It is a historic lake and has been neglected by the PMC for the past one year. It is cleaned only on two occasions, Independence and Republic Day. Currently, toxic filth permeates the lake water which is dangerous for citizens’ health and can lead to outbreak of water-borne diseases.”

DCP ( Zone III) incharge for the area Jayant Bhosekar said, “We will call for a review meeting of the current situation and action will be taken to clean the lake at the earliest.”

Former corporator Vasant More said, “The filth has accumulated due to rainwater which came into the lake from different slopes in the area. The drainage department carried out the cleaning work, however, garbage will continue to seep in from adjacent slopes throughout monsoon.”

Altaf Shaikh, a Katraj resident, said, “Katraj has been neglected by the administration despite having a rich historical legacy. It is home to rich aquatic life including exotic flora and fauna. The general body must earmark a robust budget to restore the lake to its pristine beauty.”