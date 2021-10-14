Petrol crosses 110/litre mark, diesel at 99.36/litre and CNG hiked by 2.6/kg in Pune

After a break of two days, fuel prices in the city rose again, with a litre of diesel now at ₹99.36 in Pune on Thursday.

On Thursday, a litre of petrol cost ₹110.25, while CNG now costs ₹62.10 per kg in Pune.

CNG users are the most disappointed with the price hikes as what was once the “affordable fuel” refuge has now begin to walk the fossil-fuel path of regular price hikes.

After staying stable for a period of time, thee price of a a kg of CNG first increased on August 2, to hit ₹57.50.

On October 4, CNG prices increased again by ₹2 to reach ₹59.50 per kg.

Now, effective from Thursday midnight, CNG prices have been further hiked by ₹2.6.

According to officials from the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), the hike in CNG prices is caused by an increase in the prices of natural gas.

The incessant hike in petrol and diesel prices is likely to impact transportation rates. Transport associations have asked the central government to fix the same transportation rates for the entire country.

“There is a provision in the Motor vehicles act which allows for this. We have sent a proposal to the centre and our apex association has been conducting meetings with officials. Increasing fuel prices has made it difficult for transport business operators to survive,” said Baba Shinde, director, All India Motor Transport Congress (Maharashtra).

Rickshaw unions have claimed that the hike in CNG prices impacts profits of rickshaw drivers.