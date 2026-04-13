PhD scholar dies by suicide, additional director of research institute held for abetment

The additional director of a premier government research institute in the city was arrested on Sunday following the suicide of a 30-year-old PhD scholar who accused him of sexual as well as mental harassment. A suicide note recovered by the police alleges that she had faced molestation, inappropriate conduct, and sustained mental harassment since August 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The woman, who was pursuing her PhD under the guidance of the accused, died by suicide at her residence on April 11.

A suicide note recovered by the police alleges that she had faced molestation, inappropriate conduct, and sustained mental harassment since August 2025. It also mentions that she was deeply disturbed and was not able to recover from the trauma.

A complaint was lodged on April 11 at the Bhosari MIDC police station by the victim’s 59-year-old father. It states that the harassment continued until her death.

The police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint, invoking sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against the accused.

According to the police, the accused had issued a written apology to the victim on stamp paper on April 9 — just two days before her death — admitting to his inappropriate behaviour.

Police inspector Bhojraj Misal, the investigating officer of the case from the MIDC Bhosari police station, said that the allegations point to prolonged harassment.

“The victim had been facing harassment from the accused since August 2025. The accused gave a formal written apology to her on April 9, acknowledging his misconduct. However, on April 11, she died by suicide. We have recovered a suicide note from her possession,” Misal said. “It seems she could not withstand the harassment inflicted on her by the accused who was her guide.”

He added that the accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody until April 15 as investigations continue.

Police further said that they are examining all aspects of the case, including suicide note’s contents and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com