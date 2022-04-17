Photographs, personal belongings of Mahatma Gandhi on view at Aga Khan Palace museum

PUNE In 2019, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) temporarily shut the Aga Khan Palace for renovation of the Mahatma Gandhi museum. The refurbishment of the museum is being planned to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

On the eve of World Heritage Day, the ASI announced the completion of the museum including the two floors, which are now open for public viewing.

The palace, built in 1892 by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III, houses paintings, photographs and personal belongings of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

A senior ASI official said, “The ground floor of the museum was opened in 2020, the upper galleries were finished later in 2021. It consists of an audio-visual feature, where a film on Mahatma Gandhi’s life will be played on loop, his life events will be printed on a khadi cloth along with pictures that narrate his life’s story. Besides this, the dining table, touch kiosks showing Gandhian literature and his eight rules will be of interest for visitors.”

The palace served as a prison for Mahatama Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu during in 1942-44. It also houses a Samadhi of Mahadeo Desai and Kasturba Gandhi. The ASI recently completed the beautification of Kasturba Gandhi’s Samadhi, which is one of the highlights of the palace.

Ravindra Dabhade, booking officer, ASI at the Aga Khan Palace said, “During the weekend we get around 400 visitors and about 100 visit during the week. The visitors are keen to visit the upper gallery, which will be opened once we get a final intimation from the Mumbai office.”