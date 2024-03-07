Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body launches Cycle2Work Thursday initiative

To promote sustainability and healthier living, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday launched, ‘Cycle2Work Thursdays’ initiative. People can move towards a healthy and environment-friendly future by using bicycles, and also encourage the young generation to participate in this activity, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The initiative has been launched considering the increasing number of vehicles two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the Pimpri-Chinchwad roads and rising pollution, said officials.

During the launch Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, himself travelled from his residence to PCMC office on a bicycle.

Several civic officials and employees on Thursday travelled to office on bicycles.

Shingh said, “Various measures and activities are being implemented by the PCMC to solve the pollution problems in the city due to the increasing number of vehicles on the roads and eventually increasing urban temperature. Also, the participation of residents in these activities is equally important and everyone must take personal initiative and contribute to these activities.”

Singh, further, said that through the ‘Cycle to Work Thursday’ activity, people can move towards a healthy and environment-friendly future by using bicycles, and also encourage the young generation to participate in this activity.

“By cycling to work, we can make a tangible impact on our environment while also improving fitness levels. This campaign is not a gimmick, and we would appeal to citizens and stakeholders to start at their level,” he said.