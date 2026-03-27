Pimpri-Chinchwad to get additional 100 MLD water from Pavana dam

PUNE: In a major relief for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, permission to draw an additional 100 MLD of water from the Pavana dam will be granted within the next 15 days by the water resources department, officials said. Permission to draw additional 100 MLD of water from Pavana dam for Pimpri-Chinchwad will be granted within the next 15 days by the water resources department, officials said. (HT FILE)

The decision was taken by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil during a meeting held on Wednesday to address the water shortage faced by the twin city. MLA Shankar Jagtap had raised the issue in the state assembly during a half-hour discussion following which, the meeting was organised.

The meeting was attended by executive director Hanumant Dhumal, chief engineer R A Kayalwar, superintending engineer Prithviraj Phalke, urban development department deputy secretary Shivaji Chavan, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) additional commissioner Vikrant Bagade, city engineer (water supply) Ajay Suryawanshi, and executive engineer Mahesh Barde, among others.

During the meeting, approval was granted to draw an additional 100 MLD of water from the Pavana dam. Orders were also issued to permanently transfer 0.95 hectares of land at Mauje Shire in Maval taluka from the water resources department. Furthermore, provision was made to utilise additional water from the Bhama Askhed project, officials said.

Jagtap said that the twin city currently uses 8.38 TMC (650 MLD) of water annually and with the population nearing 3.7 million, the existing supply has become inadequate. Water is currently being supplied on alternate days in several parts of the city. He said that an additional 100 MLD water was demanded from the Pavana dam following which, the meeting was held. After assessing the city’s water requirement and existing supply, the water resources minister approved the proposal.

Jagtap further said that during the budget session on March 13, 2026, orders had been issued to transfer land at Mauje Shire to facilitate bringing water from the Andra dam to the city. Infrastructure such as a jackwell, approach channel, pump house and substation would be developed at the site to enable direct supply. These measures were expected to remove technical hurdles in augmenting water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Jagtap added that a proposal to construct a barrage system at the site for clean water supply had also been considered.

“Considering the growing population of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the available water supply is falling short. We consistently followed up with the state government to address the shortage. After raising the issue in the assembly, the water resources minister has approved permission to draw an additional 100 MLD water from the Pavana dam within 15 days. This will provide major relief during summer. Along with increasing supply, we are also committed to treating wastewater, preventing river pollution, and ensuring that the rightful share of water from Andra and Bhama Askhed reaches the citizens,” Jagtap said.