PKC conducts conclave to promote sustainability, de-carbonisation 

The Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC), together with Samuchit Envirotech and Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) on Friday conducted a one-day event- Curb the Carbon Conclave: Transitioning to Sustainability to promote discussions on sustainable solutions towards de-carbonisation. Apart from talks by experts, the conclave hosted dedicated question-and-answer sessions and networking sessions to foster engagement between the attendees. (HT PHOTo)

The conclave was held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, bringing together experts and professionals from academia and medium and large industries. Apart from talks by experts, the conclave hosted dedicated question-and-answer sessions and networking sessions to foster engagement between the attendees.

Dr. Priya Nagaraj, CEO, PKC, said, “PKC’s work over the past years with various stakeholders in the sustainability sector has led to the conceptualisation of this conclave, where we, as a cluster aim to provide a platform for active engagement, and networking.”

The conclave had interesting perspectives shared by experts on understanding the need for carbon accounting frameworks to combat climate change, and their place in the assessment of green journey.

Dr Priyadarshini Karve, founder-director of Samuchit Envirotech, while stressing the need to implement both adaptation as well as mitigation strategies to combat the impacts of climate change, said that India is on the right track in terms of transitioning towards sustainability.

She added, “We are living in crucial times, and making ‘history’ for the future. These are the decades of climate action or inaction.”