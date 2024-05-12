PM Modi didn’t make any offer but advised Sharad Pawar to join NDA: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed the media for misguiding the prime minister’s offer to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join the NDA. Asked about the progress of Pune city, which is a part of the Pune parliamentary seat, Fadnavis said they are giving attention to every seat in the district. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

“The news about PM Modi’s offer to Sharad Pawar to join NDA is wrong. It’s not an offer but a piece of advice. Sharad Pawar will be defeated in Baramati. Both Thackeray and Pawar are on sinking boats. Be with us if you want to fulfil your political aspirations. This is the exact advice Modi gave,” Fadnavis said.

Addressing a rally in Nandurbar district on Friday, Modi had suggested that the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively, after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared, instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

The senior BJP leader was interacting with media persons during an informal discussion organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) in the city on Saturday.

“The Opposition parties have failed to build a narrative in Maharashtra and the country. As the election in Maharashtra is held in four stages, first I concentrated at Vidarbha and remained at Nagpur before shifting to Marathwada and putting up at Sambhajinagar. Now as the third phase is nearing completion, I am in Pune before moving to Mumbai,” he said.

Asked about the progress of Pune city, which is a part of the Pune parliamentary seat, Fadnavis said they are giving attention to every seat in the district. “Modiji always thinks of the development of villages in the country. Pune is on the path to becoming the most liveable city in the country,” he said.

In the Pune constituency, where polling will be held in the fourth phase on May 13, the BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol against the Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

Asked about the interim bail to AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Fadnavis said, “Kejriwal has got interim bail and not regular bail. What work has he done so far that he’s receiving a welcome after the interim bail?”

Smart City scheme not ended

Fadnavis said that after the BJP came in power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with various schemes like Smart City, AMRUT and Prime Miniter Awas Yojana which helped to change the urban face.

“The Smart City scheme are long-term plans and will take time to be completed.” he said.