Besides Metro; PM to inaugurate energy plant, handover PMAY houses

During his visit to Pune on August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The plant can convert 700 metric tonnes of dry waste into electricity daily. (HT PHOTO)

PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The plant has been developed at a cost of ₹300 crore. The plant can convert 700 metric tonnes of dry waste into electricity daily. It will use about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate power which will be used for other PCMC projects. The plant will help us save ₹20 crore annually.”

The PM will also handover over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC and around 2,650 houses constructed by PMC. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC, and for over 6,400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

PMs schedule

PM Modi will arrive in Pune on August 1 at 11 am and will perform pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir at 11.45 am. He will then flag off metro trains (Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic) around 12.45 pm and complete the inauguration of PMAY houses. He will also be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

