PM Modi to inaugurate Nisarg Gram with 250-bed hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the country’s first government naturopathy hospital of 250 beds with multi-disciplinary research and extension service centre, under the “Nisarg Gram Project” of National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), at Yewalewadi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the country’s first government naturopathy hospital of 250 beds with multi-disciplinary research and extension service centre. (HT FILE)

Spread across 25 acres, Nisarg Gram will have undergraduate, postgraduate, paramedical, PhD and fellowship certificate courses in yoga and naturopathy, besides a research unit and Living Gandhi Memorial, said officials.

The foundation stone of the ₹213.55 crore-project was laid by minister of state of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik on March 10, 2019. The plan comprises a civil total built-up area (41,015.59 sqm) and an open plot area (1,01,196.85 sqm).

Dr K Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, said, the centre will have an indoor facility and an outdoor patient department (OPD) facility which would cater to around 500 people daily. “We will also have a maternity centre, emergency unit and minor operation theatre,” she said.