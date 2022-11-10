Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC action over parking space used by private establishments

PMC action over parking space used by private establishments

Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The building permission department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday took action against commercial establishments that are using parking space for other purposes.

The drive was started on Laxmi Road. (HT PHOTO)
In a statement the PMC building permission department said, “Recently, the PMC conducted a survey and checked the building permissions on Laxmi Road. Though, while approving the plan, the parking was marked, these places are now being used for other commercial purposes. PMC had issued notices to such properties earlier.”

PMC Zonal engineer Sudhir Kadama and Executive engineer Pravin Shende said, “PMC had issued the notice and took action.”

