Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
PMC acts against encroachments on FC Road

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 05, 2025 05:56 AM IST

PMC intensified its drive against illegal structures on FC Road, clearing 4,000 sq ft after MLA Patil's meeting, amid criticism of ongoing encroachments.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) departments of building permission and construction, and anti-encroachment, jointly stepped up the drive to clear illegal structures at public spaces on Saturday after the issue was raised by newly elected MLA and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil at a meeting with municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale.

The authorities targeted the busy Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road (Fergusson College Road) and cleared about 4,000 square feet of unauthorised construction. (HT PHOTO)
The authorities targeted the busy Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road (Fergusson College Road) and cleared about 4,000 square feet of unauthorised construction from side and front margins on the stretch in the four-hour operation. Stalls and goods were also seized.

Illegal stalls, sheds, and temporary shops set up on footpaths, parking spaces, and site-front margin of buildings had eaten into pedestrian space with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar criticising the civic body for inaction and alleged nexus between unauthorised vendors and the administration.

Sunil Kadam, executive engineer, PMC building permission and construction department, said, “The drive started at 3 pm. Such operations will be conducted regularly going forward.”

A resident of FC Road said, “PMC takes action after complaints, but encroachments return within days. The civic body should appoint dedicated staff to prevent the unauthorised activity. While illegal structures are regularly cleared in the neighbouring areas of Dhole Patil Road and Mayor Bungalow, encroachments remain on FC Road. Such disparity raises suspicion about authorities’ intentions and effectiveness.”

Sunday, January 05, 2025
