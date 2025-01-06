PMC announces structural audit of all bridges, culverts

Two years after identifying urgent repairs for 38 river bridges in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a structural audit of all city bridges and culverts over nullahs, drains, and canals. While repairs on 27 river bridges are stalled due to funding issues, the new audit is expected to be completed in six months. Concerns over flyover safety were heightened after cracks appeared in the pillars and bearings of the Hadapsar flyover in 2022. In response, PMC initiated a structural audit of flyovers which are over a decade old. One of the private Consultancy Services conducted the study to assess their traffic-worthiness. One of the private Consultancy Services conducted the study to assess their traffic-worthiness. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

During the last survey, PMC had underlined the need for ₹ 35 crore to complete the required repairs. With only ₹15 crore allocated at that time, repairs were completed on 11 bridges, while work on the remaining 27 bridges has been deferred to the second phase.

The Mutha Left Canal, along with several drains and streams, flows through Pune and extends into rural areas, with numerous small and large bridges and culverts built over them. Many of these structures are ageing, prompting the PMC to inspect their condition for potential risks, similar to its approach with river bridges.

A structural audit of these bridges and culverts will be undertaken by the PMC’s Project Department to assess their safety.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief superintendent engineer of the Project Department, PMC said, “The bridges over drains, streams, and canals are currently operational, but it is crucial to determine their exact condition.”

He emphasised that repair works will be prioritised based on the audit findings to mitigate future risks and ensure public safety.