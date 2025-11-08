PMC becomes first civic body in Maha to microchip stray dogs

Following directions given by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to tag all stray dogs within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits for better identification and monitoring, the corporation on Friday started implanting microchips in stray canines, becoming the first civic body in Maharashtra to launch such an initiative. Only after the effectiveness of the technology is evaluated, more dogs will be microchipped. (HT)

The project - implemented through the PMC’s veterinary department and conducted by the Universal Animal Welfare Trust, the NGO appointed for the ABC programmes by the civic body - began on Friday at the Katraj Animal Birth Control Centre. Microchips were successfully implanted in three stray dogs during their sterilisation and vaccination procedures, officials said.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of the PMC, said, “The civic administration, municipal commissioner, and standing committee had approved the project in March 2025. As part of the pilot phase, microchips will be implanted in 600 stray dogs starting next week.” She added that the microchips have been provided free-of-cost by a private company. Officials said that the microchip, the size of a grain of rice, is implanted in the shoulder area of the stray dog using RFID technology. The chip carries a unique 15-digit identification number and stores key details such as the dog’s age, breed, colour, vaccination record, sterilisation status, and area of origin. Dr Funde-Bhosale said, “This system will help us track sterilised and vaccinated dogs; reduce duplication; and plan our animal birth control and vaccination drives more efficiently.”

Under the pilot project, initially, only stray dogs brought for sterilisation with the coordination of animal activists and animal welfare volunteers will be microchipped. Only after the effectiveness of the technology is evaluated, more dogs will be microchipped.