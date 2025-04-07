PMC begins traffic studies for proposed metro routes to avoid future congestion

To avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous phases of the metro, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started preliminary studies and traffic simulation modelling at key junctions on the proposed metro routes namely Nal Stop to Manik Baug, Khadakwasla to Kharadi, Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor, and Hadapsar to Saswad railway station. The proposed routes fall under the jurisdiction of both the PMC and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). This initiative marks a major step towards building a safer, smarter and more efficient urban transport network for Pune’s rapidly growing population. (HT PHOTO)

The studies include site mapping, traffic data collection, peak hour analysis, accident audits, consultation with authorities, and creation of a simulation model using GIS and drone imagery, and evaluation of infrastructure for both vehicles and pedestrians. The study also covers signal system reviews, congestion management strategies, and development of land acquisition plans for future flyovers/grade separators.

The final report will include detailed findings, proposed redesign, safety enhancements, cost-benefit analyses, and coordination plans with the PMC, Maha-Metro, and other key stakeholders. This initiative marks a major step towards building a safer, smarter and more efficient urban transport network for Pune’s rapidly growing population.

However, as route designs are being finalised, issues such as metro alignment creating bottlenecks on development plan (DP) roads, narrow roads and intersections; and flyovers and subways planned by the PMC clashing with the placement of metro pillars are emerging which could lead to project delays or redesign. Hence, consultants are being appointed to conduct detailed assessments of critical junctions on the proposed metro routes.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC project department, said, “The PMC will hire an independent consultant. This consultant will study how the proposed metro routes will affect roads, traffic junctions, and the overall traffic system before approving any plans.”

In previous phases of the metro, many problems were noticed only after construction began and this caused delays and inconvenience to the public. Many problems were due to poor coordination between the PMC and Maha-Metro. For instance, on the Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad and Vanaz to Ramwadi metro routes, traffic is getting affected at some places. Whereas at Khadki railway station, metro pillars have been built diagonally in the middle of the road and are blocking traffic. Similarly, PMRDA metro station at Shimla Office Chowk is also built right at the centre of the road which is creating traffic problems. In Yerawada, the entrance to the metro station has come directly onto the road, adding to the traffic problems. On Sinhagad Road, some metro pillars are coming in the way of the proposed flyover.

Deshmukh said that to avoid such issues in future, “A detailed study will be carried out in advance. The study will check all roads, junctions, and nearby infrastructure along the planned metro routes. This will help ensure smooth work and better coordination between different government agencies.”

Currently, Pune’s public transport system is dominated by buses, a partially operational Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), and phase 1 of the Pune Metro which includes metro line 1 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and metro line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi. Meanwhile, work on metro line 3 (Civil Court to Hinjewadi) is also progressing with line 3 expected to be operational by the end of 2025. This corridor is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the PMRDA. To provide long-term relief from congestion, the PMC is also exploring flyover-integrated metro systems—combining elevated roads and metro lines into a single corridor. This integrated design aims to optimise space usage, reduce construction costs, and offer a sustainable and efficient solution for high-density areas.