PMC blames MPCB for procedural lapses in Mula river fish kill probe

Pune : The controversy surrounding the mass fish kill in the Mula River at Pimple Nilakh last year has once again come under sharp focus before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), western zone bench, Pune. At a hearing held in the last week of August, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) accused the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) of serious procedural lapses while investigating the incident that triggered widespread alarm and highlighted the deteriorating condition of the river. Pune, India - Feb. 27, 2018: Birds seen on Polluted mula Mutha river at Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

In a rejoinder affidavit dated August 25, PMC strongly contested the findings and methods adopted by MPCB during its inspections. The civic body argued that the state pollution regulator had neither served notice before conducting inspections nor ensured that samples were collected in the presence of PMC representatives, which is a mandatory protocol in such cases. It further alleged that MPCB had not inspected the Baner Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on September 23, 2024, despite issuing a show cause notice on November 18, 2024, holding the corporation accountable.

According to PMC, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the river were well within the prescribed limits, contradicting MPCB’s earlier claims that poor sewage management and discharge from PMC’s STPs had contributed to the ecological crisis. The affidavit, therefore, questioned the reliability of MPCB’s sampling and monitoring process.

MPCB countered these allegations and sought time to respond to the rejoinder. The tribunal during the hearing held on August 26 granted the board two weeks to file its reply. The order for the same was uploaded on August 30. The case has now been scheduled for further consideration on November 11, 2025.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which also came under the tribunal’s scanner, submitted its affidavit on June 27, 2025. PCMC informed the bench that it has initiated work on laying an interceptor line along the banks of the Mula River. This infrastructure will tap untreated waste from various nallas and sewer lines and divert it to nearby sewage treatment facilities before discharge. The step, PCMC stated, is aimed at ensuring that untreated waste no longer flows directly into the river.

PCMC also urged that the matter be placed before the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC), which has already been appointed by the tribunal for high-level coordination and implementation of restoration measures. The committee, comprising multiple agencies, has been tasked with monitoring pollution levels, overseeing treatment plant efficiency, and charting long-term strategies for river rejuvenation.

The fish kill incident, first reported in September 2024, had triggered outrage among environmentalists and residents. Hundreds of dead fish floating along stretches of the Mula River raised concerns about untreated sewage, industrial effluents, and urban waste choking the river’s ecosystem. The NGT took cognizance of the issue following a news report published on September 23, 2024, and initiated proceedings against civic bodies and regulatory authorities.

Over the past year, the case has spotlighted not just the recurring problem of untreated sewage entering rivers in urban areas, but also the lack of coordination between agencies entrusted with pollution control. The PMC’s affidavit now brings to light a blame game between civic authorities and the state pollution regulator, each attempting to absolve itself of responsibilities.