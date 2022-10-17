PMC cell to monitor groundwater levels in housing societies

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up a cell to study groundwater levels in housing societies across the city. The initiative is to check water retained by aquifers and take steps to recharge groundwater levels.

The cell was okayed after discussions with organisations and government bodies on October 7.

Mangesh Dighe, PMC environment officer, said, “Though we are already monitoring surface water levels, the new cell will examine water resources and displacement. We have chalked a map and identified places where groundwater levels will be measured.”

According to Dighe, the basic map of areas across the city has been made by Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (Acwadam). “Experts on groundwater from NGOs and government organisations will be invited to survey urban area,” he said.

“We have been stressing for groundwater research and survey since last four years and have had discussions with the then mayor Mukta Tilak, who along with the then head water supply department VG Kulkarni proposed a detailed plan, which is now getting implemented. This is probably the first time that such a cell is introduced by the civic body,” said Vaishali Patkar, trustee, Bhujal Abhiyaan.

Ravindra Sinha of Mission Groundwater said, “We are happy to be part of the PMC cell to check groundwater levels that is being affected by rapid urbanisation.”