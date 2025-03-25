PMC chief orders inquiry into private builder’s encroachment on reserved land

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, on Monday, directed the administration to conduct an inquiry and take immediate action after a private builder allegedly encroached on land reserved for a maternity home and two gardens. Congress leader Mohan Joshi, along with Prashant Surase and other leaders, raised the issue with the municipal commissioner and submitted supporting documents. (HT)

Bhosale held a meeting at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters with the complainants, city engineer Prashant Waghmare, and other officials, instructing them to take prompt action. Following the meeting with department heads, Bhosale ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

According to Joshi, the land, located in Hadapsar on Survey Nos. 15 and 16, is owned by the irrigation department.

“The PMC general body passed a resolution on July 19, 2018, to develop it into Shaheed Saurabh Farate Garden and Late Hemant Karkare Garden. The corporation reserved 1,502 square meters for this purpose and paid ₹3.25 crore to the irrigation department via demand draft on August 28, 2019. However, while preparing the proposal, the reservation was mistakenly made only for Survey No. 16. The PMC later wrote to the irrigation department requesting the inclusion of Survey No. 15 as well.”

Joshi alleged that despite the land belonging to the irrigation department, a private builder has put up an ownership board.