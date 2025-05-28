PMC claims having cut dead trees & dangerous branches before rains

Blamed for the death of a 49-year-old after a tree fell on his bike, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday said that it had called a review meeting with the garden department a month ago wherein the latter was instructed to cut dead trees and dangerous branches after evaluating whether or not they really needed to be hacked. The PMC said that even in public places, it took action with respect to dangerous trees and branches. (HT)

Additional commissioner Prithviraj B P said, “I had personally taken a meeting with the garden department a month ago and issued instructions. I had asked the administration to cut dangerous trees and branches. At the same time, I had instructed the administration to evaluate whether or not it was really necessary to cut these trees and branches. I had instructed the administration not to cut trees and branches blindly at the citizens’ demands. As the tree cutting and permission data is not centralised, it is at the ward level. I have asked for the same to be compiled and submitted.”

Whereas additional commissioner Omprakash Dieate said, “The PMC has taken action with respect to 578 trees that are dangerous before the rains. Of these, 254 trees that were dead and likely to fall have been razed. Furthermore, dangerous branches of 328 trees have been cut before the rains.”

“The PMC received 1,316 applications in the months of April and May for tree cutting and trimming at private properties. Of these, 1134 applications were permitted,” Dieate said.

Following the 49-year-old’s death, citizens began blaming the civic administration. “We had filed complaints and even asked the PMC to cut the trees but the civic body neither cut them on its own nor gave permission for cutting them,” said a citizen on condition of anonymity.

Yogita Kelkar said, “We requested that the branches be trimmed. The tree is on the footpath and the branches spread into our society. But the PMC person told us that it is private property and that they will not cut the tree. Whereas private contractors demanded huge sums for cutting the tree.”

Ravikant Thopte said, “Every monsoon, branches fall in many areas. A few years ago, my car was damaged by treefall and I spent almost ₹40,000 on repairs. Neither did I get any compensation. Actually, the PMC needs to trim the branches of trees between February and April as every year, there is unseasonal rain in the month of May.”

Meanwhile, both additional commissioners reviewed the works of the garden department and instructed that the department put out ward-wise details of permissions granted for tree cutting and actual tree cutting.

The PMC said that even in public places, it took action with respect to dangerous trees and branches. As per the PMC, there is no shortage of funds for taking action with respect to such trees and branches across the city.