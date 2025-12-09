Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun a major anti-encroachment drive on the Pune Grand Challenge Tour route ahead of next month’s international cycling event. The action on the stretch from Maitra Mandal Chowk to Mukundnagar and Seven Loves Chowk was carried out on December 8 by the Building Permission and Development department (Zone 5) with police support. PMC clears encroachments on Pune Grand Tour cycling route ahead of Jan event

The team removed around 24,400 sq ft of unauthorised structures after issuing 32 notices beforehand. Temporary sheds, front-margin extensions and raw constructions on the footpath and cycle track were cleared.

The drive comes as the city prepares to host the Pune Grand Challenge Tour, an international cycling event scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026. Roads on the 55-km route must meet Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) standards. Hence, PMC, PCMC and PMRDA have begun work to standardise surface quality and remove encroachments on footpaths and cycle tracks.

Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer, Building Permission, said the department is removing front and side-margin encroachments along the route. He added that the action began on Monday and will continue until the event concludes.

A recent report by Parisar, a civic mobility group, highlighted poor and unsafe conditions on many cycle tracks in the city, including broken surfaces and persistent encroachments. The group stated that Pune’s cycling infrastructure needs “urgent improvement” if the city wants to promote safe non-motorised transport.

Citizens welcomed the renewed focus on clearing the route. A cyclist from Mukundnagar, Pradeep Jadhav, said many tracks had become unusable. “We want safe and continuous cycle lanes. If the authorities keep these stretches clear even after the event, more people will use cycles daily,” he said.