PMC clears proposal for convention centre near Lohegaon airport; Opposition demands change in location

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body on Monday approved a proposal to develop a convention centre on the lines of Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam near Lohegaon airport and forwarded it to the state government, without cancelling existing reservations on the land. The proposal pertains to nearly 30 acres of land under survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The move, however, drew objections from opposition members, who raised concerns over parking, traffic and the loss of key public amenities in the area. They demanded that the project be shifted elsewhere.

The proposal pertains to nearly 30 acres of land under survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon. The plot is currently reserved in the development plan for multiple public amenities, including a garden, sports ground, vegetable market, waterworks and parking.

As per directions from the state government, Naval Kishore Ram, municipal commissioner, had invited suggestions and objections regarding the project. While implementing the convention centre would typically require changes in these reservations, the administration placed the proposal before the general body in a way that retained existing reservations while seeking approval for the new project.

Opposition leaders Nilesh Nikam, Arvind Shinde, Prashant Jagtap and Dattatray Dhankawade said they were not opposed to the convention centre but objected to its location. “The project should be shifted by considering the need for existing reservations, such as parking and public amenities. There are also concerns about future traffic congestion in the airport area,” said Nikam.

Ruling party leaders Ganesh Bidkar and Shrinath Bhimale defended the proposal, stating that all mandatory reservations, including parking, water facilities and open spaces, would be accommodated within the 30-acre project.

BJP leaders Ujjwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi said the administration had “smartly” presented the proposal by avoiding a direct move to cancel existing reservations and instead proceeding as per the state government’s directions by inviting suggestions and objections.

Notably, several PMC departments had earlier opposed the removal of reservations such as sports grounds, gardens and parking on the plot.

The project was first proposed following a request by BJP MLA Sunil Kamble in August 2024. During a review, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the PMC to submit a formal plan. The standing committee had earlier cleared the proposal, following which it was sent to the urban development department in March 2025.

The state government has since given in-principle approval but asked the PMC to follow due process, including inviting public suggestions, as the project involves changes to the development plan. Officials said a minimum of 30 acres is required for such a convention centre.

Union minister of state for civil aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has been pushing for the project, which is expected to emerge as a major landmark in the city.