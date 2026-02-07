PMC commissioner directs officials to draft overhead cable policy, SOP

With overhead cables increasingly cluttering roads and posing safety hazards, Pune Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram directed officials to prepare a comprehensive policy and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate them. PMC commissioner said aAccidents are happening because of overhead wires and cables. Considering this, we are planning to bring in a policy along with SOPs for overhead cables (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ram said overhead cables are being laid indiscriminately across the city, with many hanging dangerously over roads and footpaths. “These cables have become a serious safety issue. Accidents are happening because of them. Considering this, we are planning to bring in a policy along with SOPs for overhead cables,” he said.

Citing a recent site visit to Hadapsar, the commissioner said a pedestrian was injured on a footpath due to overhead cables. Ram said illegal overhead cables not only pose safety risks but also affect the city’s appearance. “They disturb the skyline and look ugly. There is currently no effective control over them,” he said.

He instructed newly appointed city engineer Aniruddha Pavaskar to study how major Indian and global cities are addressing the issue and to incorporate best practices while drafting the policy.

Pavaskar said the PMC would soon prepare SOPs for overhead cables. “The civic body has already taken action against illegal cables. Wherever they are found to be in a dangerous condition, they will be removed,” he said.