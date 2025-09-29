PMC commissioner orders civic audit of large housing societies after Undri fire incident

PUNE: In a move to tighten safety and compliance in residential complexes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner has ordered a comprehensive civic audit of all housing societies with more than 100 flats. The decision comes after the recent fire at Marvel Ideal Society in Undri, where a 15-year-old boy died and five others, including two firefighters, were injured. The massive blaze broke out in the 14-storey tower on Friday afternoon, exposing serious lapses in fire safety measures. Pune, India -Wednesday, September, 10, 2018 Palash Co Operative Housing Society LTD Wakkad in Pune, India, on Wednesday,September 09, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

According to PMC officials, the incident at the premium Undri project highlighted gaps in emergency preparedness and basic civic infrastructure. In response, Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the formation of a dedicated task force to conduct random inspections of large housing societies. The focus will be on checking whether essential civic and safety compliances are being met, and strict action will be taken against violators.

“We are going to strictly check the NOCs issued to residential societies and verify whether necessary compliance has been done,” said Commissioner Ram. The civic audit will cover key areas such as fire safety audits, the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), the condition of elevators, and misuse of parking spaces for commercial or unauthorised purposes.

Among the mandatory documents to be reviewed are the Fire Department NOC, required under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, and the Lift Safety Certificate, which must be obtained before occupancy in buildings with elevators. The audit will also verify NOCs related to water supply, drainage, and stormwater connections to prevent unauthorised or unsafe infrastructure.

Commissioner Ram said housing societies found flouting norms or misusing designated areas like parking will face strict penalties.

“This fire incident is a wake-up call for both authorities and residents. In many housing societies, once possession is given, compliance with safety norms takes a backseat. Fire audits, lift maintenance, and STP functioning are often ignored until something goes wrong. Regular civic audits, especially in large societies, are essential to ensure basic infrastructure and safety measures are in place. There should also be transparency in how these societies are managed and how civic amenities are maintained,” said civic activist Shashikant Mehendale.