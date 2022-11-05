Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC continues drive against illegal rooftop restaurants

PMC continues drive against illegal rooftop restaurants

pune news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Continuing with drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued notices to three rooftop restaurants for violating norms

Fire brigade staff in action at restaurant ‘Vegeta’ in Lullanagar area of Pune on Tuesday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Fire brigade staff in action at restaurant ‘Vegeta’ in Lullanagar area of Pune on Tuesday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

Continuing with drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued notices to three rooftop restaurants for violating norms.

Yogendra Sonawane, building department of PMC, said, “We will be taking strict action against illegal rooftop restaurants which are violating norms. Engineers from zone one to seven are personally visiting these restaurants and issuing notices.”

“Today, we took action against three such rooftop restaurants, one each in Kalyani Nagar, Lohegaon and Aundh-Baner areas,” said Sonawane.

On November 1, a massive fire broke out on the rooftop of a restaurant named ‘Vegeta’ in Lulla Nagar area. There were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

The fire quickly spread across the interior of the restaurant, situated on the seventh floor of a building named Marvel Vista, destroying all furniture, according to fire department officials.

Earlier this year, a similar tragedy broke out at Baner following which the PMC surveyed all rooftop restaurants in the city and found around 50 per cent of them were unauthorised.

Notices were issued to 20 rooftop restaurants between November 1 and 4, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out