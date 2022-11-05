PMC continues drive against illegal rooftop restaurants

Continuing with drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued notices to three rooftop restaurants for violating norms.

Yogendra Sonawane, building department of PMC, said, “We will be taking strict action against illegal rooftop restaurants which are violating norms. Engineers from zone one to seven are personally visiting these restaurants and issuing notices.”

“Today, we took action against three such rooftop restaurants, one each in Kalyani Nagar, Lohegaon and Aundh-Baner areas,” said Sonawane.

On November 1, a massive fire broke out on the rooftop of a restaurant named ‘Vegeta’ in Lulla Nagar area. There were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

The fire quickly spread across the interior of the restaurant, situated on the seventh floor of a building named Marvel Vista, destroying all furniture, according to fire department officials.

Earlier this year, a similar tragedy broke out at Baner following which the PMC surveyed all rooftop restaurants in the city and found around 50 per cent of them were unauthorised.

Notices were issued to 20 rooftop restaurants between November 1 and 4, said officials.