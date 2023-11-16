PMC covers 500 houses as Pune city reports first case of Zika virus

Following a case of Zika virus detected in Pune city on Wednesday, the Maharashtra health department has issued an advisory to all districts to step up surveillance measures.

A 64-year-old woman from Pratiknagar, Yerawada, tested positive for Zika infection, taking the total number of cases reported in the state this year to seven.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has begun surveillance of five- kilometre perimeter of the area where the case was reported in Yerawada.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer, said, “We have started fumigation and visited 500 houses in Pratiknagar, and found no case with Zika symptoms. No suspected samples have been taken from the community. The source of infection in this case is Kerala as the woman has a travel history to the southern state. We urge residents to follow prevention measures.”

The woman tested positive for the infection on November 11, making it the first Zika case reported in Pune city this year. The woman had gone to Chennithala village in Kerala on September 25 and returned on October 14. She was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital after experiencing symptoms like fever, body aches, rashes and weakness on November 7, and discharged on November 11.

According to Dr Pratapsinh Sarnikar, joint director of health services, the National Institute of Virology, Pune, reported her blood samples tested positive for Zika infection on November 11.

“The blood samples of all five family members of the woman have been sent to NIV. They are asymptomatic, but reports are awaited for confirmation,” said Dr Sarnikar.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, joint pains, said officials.

As per state officials, in July 2021, the first case of Zika virus in the state was reported at Belsar village of Purandar tehsil in Pune district. In 2022, two cases were reported from Palghar and one in Bavdhan of Pune district. This year, one case each has been reported from Pune, Ichalkaranji, Miraj, Kolhapur, Pandharpur, Chembur and Mumbai.

