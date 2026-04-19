PMC debunks claim of 30% property tax rebate for senior citizens

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday clarified that a viral social media message claiming senior citizens in Maharashtra are eligible for a 30% rebate on property tax for self-occupied residential properties is false, officials said.

The civic administration further said that no state-level scheme currently offers such a benefit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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In an official statement issued on April 18, the civic body said the widely circulated message, particularly on WhatsApp, is “incorrect and not based on any authorised government decision.”

The message claims senior citizens across Maharashtra can avail a 30% concession on property tax. However, PMC clarified that no such decision has been taken by either the state government or any municipal corporation in the state.

“There is no government resolution or policy that grants a flat 30% rebate on property tax to senior citizens across municipal corporations or municipal councils in Maharashtra. The information being circulated is misleading,” the civic body said in a statement.

The civic administration further said that no state-level scheme currently offers such a benefit. Officials urged citizens, especially senior citizens, not to rely on unverified messages and to refer only to official communication channels for accurate information on property tax rules and concessions.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi Pawar, deputy commissioner and head of the Property Tax Department, PMC, said, “Citizens should not believe or forward such unverified messages. Any official concession or policy decision is communicated through proper government channels. People are advised to verify information with the municipal corporation before acting on it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Pawar, deputy commissioner and head of the Property Tax Department, PMC, said, “Citizens should not believe or forward such unverified messages. Any official concession or policy decision is communicated through proper government channels. People are advised to verify information with the municipal corporation before acting on it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PMC also warned that spreading unverified information can create confusion and inconvenience among taxpayers, appealing to citizens to refrain from forwarding such messages and remain cautious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMC also warned that spreading unverified information can create confusion and inconvenience among taxpayers, appealing to citizens to refrain from forwarding such messages and remain cautious. {{/usCountry}}

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