PMC defers water cuts till July 26 as water in dams is at 7.74 TMC

PUNE With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams in the past few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue with regular water supply while deferring water cuts till July 26 when the situation will be reviewed.

Earlier last week, the PMC had deferred water cuts till July 11 citing Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid, when the situation would be reviewed. The same Hindustan Times report said that the PMC water department took stock of the water situation and decided to defer water cuts till July 26 owing to good rainfall in the past few days.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the water supply department, PMC, said, “Due to depletion of water reserves in the dams supplying water to the city, we had announced a one-day intermittent water supply schedule from July 4 to July 11. After that however, considering Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid both falling on July 10, we decided to continue with regular water supply from July 8 to 11. Now considering the water reserves in all four dams, supply will be carried out daily from July 11 to 26 and further decision will be taken post July 26 regarding water distribution after we review the reserves in the dams at that time.”

According to the irrigation department, the Khadakwasla catchment area reported 32 mm rainfall; Panshet reported 126 mm; and Warasgaon reported 116 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 6 am on Sunday. The catchment area of Temghar dam reported 116 mm rainfall till Sunday morning. The total water in these four dams now stands at 7.74 TMC. The total capacity of these four dams is 29.76 TMC. Earlier in the week, Pawaskar had said, “If the rain situation improves, PMC will revoke the decision and will not change the water supply timings.” Last year on July 1, the dam storage was 8.66 TMC, namely 29.72% of the total capacity. Till July 1 this year, the four dams carried 2.53 TMC water, namely 8.67% of the total capacity.

According to PMC officials, the current water stock in the dams can last six months for the city which requires 1,650 MLD water to meet the needs of its citizens. The alternate day water supply will save 30% water in a day. During the first three days of water cuts this week, many localities complained that there was irregular water supply while the rates of private water tankers also rose. The civic administration said it had to keep in mind the technical aspect of ensuring that there is no problem in the supply network.

Water stock in dams

(24 hours ending 6am on Sunday)

Khadakwasla -1.15 TMC

Panshet -2.97 TMC

Warasgaon -3.14 TMC

Temghat - 0.47 TMC