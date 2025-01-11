PMC denies allegations of stray dogs eating human remains at Vaikunth crematorium

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has turned down allegations that stray dogs were eating partially burned human remains at the Vaikunth crematorium. On January 8, a video surfaced online showing stray dogs eating “partially burned human remains” at the Vaikunth crematorium, prompting outrage and criticism of the municipal administration. There are as many as 22 stray dogs in the crematorium. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After investigating the matter, PMC officials clarified that the stray dogs were eating crusty round bread, which was offered with other food items in the shraddha as part of the traditional funeral custom, officials said.

The additional commissioner of PMC, Prithviraj BP visited the crematorium on Thursday. Officials from the electric department, solid waste management department, health department, garden department and respective ward offices were also present during the visit.

Prithviraj BP, said, “We have issued a show cause notice to the contractor running the crematorium. It was their responsibility to make sure no stray dogs were found roaming inside the crematorium and incinerators.”

He said that during the visit, the hygiene at the crematorium was found to be compromised. Orders have been given to conduct a joint deep cleaning drive of the crematorium.

“The health department has been ordered to control the alleged dog nuisance at the crematorium. All stray dogs in these areas should be sterilized and vaccinated on priority. Besides, orders have been issued that stray dog feeding points should not be inside the crematorium to avoid inconvenience to the visitors,” he said.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of PMC, informed after the incident five stray, unvaccinated dogs were caught and taken to PMC dog ponds and will be sterilized and vaccinated as per the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rule. The drive will continue for the next couple of days.’

“During investigations, it was found that the video was misleading and posted without verifying the facts with fake claims. This led to unnecessary unrest amongst the citizens,” said Dr Funde-Bhosale.