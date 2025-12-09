PMC detects fake documents in 30 per cent objections to draft voter list

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has detected a significant number of fake or bogus documents attached to objections and suggestions filed against the draft voter list for the upcoming civic elections. Thane, India - November -24, 2025: Local self-government (corporations ) elections have been announced in Maharashtra, and preparations are underway in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The voter lists have been issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation, and workers from various political parties are visiting the Election Office located at the Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters to review and verify these voter list ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, November -24, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Praful Gangurde)

Civic officials said Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and electricity bills submitted as proof had been altered, with nearly 30% of the objections containing tampered or bogus documents.

More than 22,800 objections were filed after citizens flagged errors in the ward-wise draft list. Many complained that their names had been placed in incorrect wards, Assembly segments or even distant constituencies. The Election Commission had extended the deadline after repeated complaints, and over 10,000 objections were submitted on the final day.

During verification, PMC staff found that many of the attached documents had been forged using modern technology. Officials said they are now unsure whether such objections can be accepted at all.

Additional commissioner Om Prakash Divate has directed all assistant commissioners to thoroughly verify each document before clearing any objection.

Deputy commissioner (Election) Prasad Katkar said officials inspected several locations after citizens reported that documents were being altered using AI tools. He added that the civic body will discuss further action with the municipal commissioner.

Attaching Aadhaar, voter ID or electricity bills is mandatory when filing objections. The discovery of large-scale fake documents is expected to increase the verification burden on the civic administration.