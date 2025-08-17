Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
PMC drops AC facility in smart toilet project, cites high cost

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 06:06 am IST

The plan had drawn criticism from citizen groups, who argued that funds should be directed towards clean toilets with regular water supply rather than AC units

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) estimated 4.31 crore-project to build five “smart toilets” will now not have air conditioning facility. The authorities dropped the feature citing high maintenance and electricity costs, said additional commissioner Prithviraj BP on Thursday.

The civic body is constructing upgraded facilities at five city entry points, with the first at Baner expected to be ready in six months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The civic body is constructing upgraded facilities at five city entry points, with the first at Baner expected to be ready in six months. Each unit will have Wi-Fi, charging points, bathing and changing rooms, and ramps for senior citizens and the disabled. Users will be charged a nominal fee.

Each facility is estimated to cost 87 lakh. The plan had drawn criticism from citizen groups, who argued that funds should be directed towards clean toilets with regular water supply rather than AC units.

To cover maintenance of these public toilets, PMC is considering options, including advertising rights for private operators, appointing caretakers or managing by the civic body.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, who had opposed the AC toilets as an unnecessary luxury, welcomed the revised decision. He said the city needs more basic and functional toilets, not expensive facilities that waste taxpayers’ money.

