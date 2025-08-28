PMC enhances health and safety measures for Ganesh Festival

With the State government officially declaring Ganesh Festival 2025 a State festival for the first time, celebrations across the state, particularly in Pune, are expected to draw lakhs of devotees. In anticipation of large crowds, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a comprehensive range of health and safety measures to ensure public well-being, officials said. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a comprehensive range of health and safety measures to ensure public well-being, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

To provide immediate medical assistance during emergencies, the PMC has established an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with three beds, located near the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, along with a medical aid centre.

These facilities will be available free of charge as part of a joint initiative by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust, the State public health department, and the PMC health department. To curb the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, the health department has carried out fogging and insecticide spraying at public venues and Ganpati mandals. Mosquito breeding sites around key public areas have also been systematically eliminated, Dr Borade said.

In addition to medical preparedness, the PMC’s Pune City AIDS Control Society will run an extensive awareness campaign throughout the festival. Awareness vans will circulate through high-footfall areas such as chowks, markets, bus stands, public gardens, and prominent Ganesh mandals to disseminate accurate information about HIV/AIDS.

“These initiatives aim to make the festival safer, healthier, and more enjoyable for the lakhs of devotees expected this year,” said Dr. Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief, PMC.