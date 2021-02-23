PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rope in private electricity companies to provide electricity to civic body establishments at lower rates in comparison to the Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The PMC has called for expression of interest in the open market to provide electricity.

According to PMC officials, the civic administration is planning to use electricity for plants having consumption with 1 MW.

Currently, there are three plants under consideration for usage. The civic administration aims at increasing the usage up to 23 MW.

The electricity policy states, “If the consumption is more than 1 MW, then it can be procured from the open market.”

Therefore, the civic body has decided to use this option. At present, the PMC requires a total of 23 MW of electricity to run water supply plants, sewage treatment plants, street lights, hospitals and other utilities across the city.

Shriniwas Kandul, additional city engineer of the electrical department said, “We have called for expression of interest to supply electricity to PMC. At present, we are purchasing power from the Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). We pay more than ₹3 per unit. Our daily consumption is more than five lakh units. If we save ₹1 per unit, we can save ₹5 lakh per day.”

He further said, “The PMC is the first civic body which is exploring the option to get power from a private firm. There are private power companies in the market that supply power at lower rates. We have decided to check the options of other companies.”