PMC fails to meet deadline on pre-monsoon works

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to complete its pre-monsoon works by the June 10 deadline it set for itself. With roads dug up across the city, people are facing a severe inconvenience.

Cleaning of nullahs has also not been completed, activists allege.

Pre-monsoon work starts in April and is completed by the end of May. This year, tenders were floated late and it delayed the pre-monsoon work, despite the streets being empty of traffic because of the lockdown.

As per report submitted by various departments, PMC officials claim that 90 per cent of the pre-monsoon works have been completed.

The on-ground situation contradicts this claim.

Data shared by the PMC’s sewage, maintenance and repair departments states that of the 526km of nullahs in the city, PMC has cleaned 500 km.

Of the 338 culverts, 310 have been cleaned.

There are 105 critical nullah spots in the city. Of that, PMC has been able to clean 90 so far.

Road restoration work is also still not complete.

VG Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “We have stopped all major road work. Laying of roads will take at least two more days to complete. Bajirao road has major development work pending.”

Shivraj Sanas, a resident of Mandai, said, “We cannot walk. There is a traffic jam in the peth areas due to incomplete road work. Roads become slippery and we cannot drive our vehicles. Monsoons have started and I don’t know when it will be completed.”

“I don’t know why the PMC fails to complete pre-monsoon work before the monsoon starts,” said Suni Bhavsar, a resident of Narayan peth.

Areas that normally witness water logging include Kothrud, Yerawada, J M road, Sahakarnagar, the peth areas, Anandnagar, Vitthalwadi, Sun City road and Pulachiwadi.

Work pending

Total length of storm drainage lines - 145,200 metresStill to be cleaned – 54,076m

Total number of storm water chambers - 23,980 Still to be cleaned – 6,089

Total number of critical nullah spots - 105 Still to be cleaned – 15

Total number of culverts - 338 Still to be cleaned - 30