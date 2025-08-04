PMC finally approves dog park in Kharadi

After more than two years of planning and two unsuccessful proposals, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally approved the development of a dedicated dog park on a 3-acre plot in Kharadi, bearing survey numbers 25 and 26. The decision was taken by the PMC’s veterinary department last week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has been working to set up a dog park in Pune since 2023. The previous plans to establish such parks in Katraj and Baner were proposed but later dropped due to administrative approval challenges.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said a letter has been given to the road, water supply, electric and building construction departments to start work on the development of roads, water supply lines and electricity lines and build a compound wall.

“The park will be equipped with pet-friendly features such as fenced play areas, walking tracks, shaded zones, drinking water points, and waste disposal bins. Other facilities like a jogging track, swimming pool, parking facility, playing instruments, grooming parlour and veterinary services will be made available at the dog park. However, the facilities will be made available in a phased manner,” said Funde-Bhosale.

PMC in June 2023 decided to set up the city’s first pet dog park on a 3.5-acre plot on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road. A budget provision of ₹1 crore has been made for its construction. The plot originally belonged to the PMC-run Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park (RGZP). The civic body had sought permission from CZA to use the land for a dog park. However, CZA on December 26, 2023, rejected the proposal, stating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, prohibits zoos from housing domestic animals and pets within premises.

Similarly, the civic veterinary department in May 2024 identified a 36,000 square feet plot in Baner to set up a dog park. The proposal for the same was sent to the municipal commissioner of PMC. However, the plot was later allotted to another department of PMC.