Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gets lands at Pashan and Bhamburda for water reservoirs

PMC gets lands at Pashan and Bhamburda for water reservoirs

pune news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 05:13 PM IST

The forest department gave clearance for 0.571-hectare land at Pashan and 0.703-hectare land at Bhamburda

In a major relief to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the forest department has approved to handover two lands at Pashan and Bhamburda to the civic body to construct water reservoirs. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
In a major relief to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the forest department has approved to handover two lands at Pashan and Bhamburda to the civic body to construct water reservoirs. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

In a major relief to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the forest department has approved to handover two lands at Pashan and Bhamburda to the civic body to construct water reservoirs. The order was issued on September 30.

The civic body, who is executing the 24X7 water project is constructing water reservoirs atop hills. Since most of the hills are owned by the forest department, the civic body is struggling to get approvals for land as the process is tedious.

The forest department gave clearance for 0.571-hectare land at Pashan and 0.703-hectare land at Bhamburda. The order was published on September 30 by revenue and forest department’s undersecretary Ganesh Jadhao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out