 PMC gets state's in-principle approval for ₹581 cr fund to set up STPs in 16 merged villages
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi
BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 13, 2024 10:43 PM IST

The state government on June 5 gave its in-principle approval for 581 crore funds to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and network of drainage lines in 16 merged villages in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

These villages included Mahalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondwe Dhawade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Nanhe, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, and Kolewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body is trying to arrange the remaining 887 crore funds from Japan International Cooperation Limited (JICL) and a meeting regarding the same has been scheduled next week, said officials.

These villages are located above the central part of the city, so setting up sewers and sewage treatment plants here will help reduce polluted water entering the city.

PMC had submitted a proposal on June 11, 2022, to the state government to receive a grant of 1,456 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of drainage department, PMC, said, “Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the Maharashtra government will cover 25%, the central government 25%, and PMC 50% of the costs. Discussions are underway for financial support from JICA for the remaining amount.”

“Meanwhile, PMC has also allocated 80 crore in the 2024-25 budget. Out of this, a tender process of 40 crore has already started. We will prioritize work in 16 villages to lay down drainage pipeline,” he added.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC gets state’s in-principle approval for 581 cr fund to set up STPs in 16 merged villages
New Delhi
Saturday, July 13, 2024
