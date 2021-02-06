IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection

Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body.

As per data released by the PMC, 635 schools of 896 have now been granted permission to reopen after a thorough inspection by PMC officials on Covid safety measures.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC said that around 723 schools have been inspected by the PMC officials.

“Of these, 635 have been granted permission to restart this week. The schools are inspected for sanitization and social distancing. Also, all teaching and non-teaching staff is expected to undergo RT-PCR tests,” said Jagtap.

PMC officials noted that only 50 per cent students are expected to attend school to maintain social distancing.

“Around 22 per cent of school attendance has been recorded until Friday. The turnout of students is relatively less but we hope that more students will attend as parents learn that their children are safe,” said Jagtap.

According to Jagtap, since these students are not from higher classes, many parents are not keen in sending the child to school.

“Almost an entire year has gone by, now parents feel that children can start offline classes from next year only as these students are not from higher classes,” said Jagtap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City-based colleges gear up for offline lectures from February 15th

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
After the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced to reopen universities and its affiliated colleges from February 15, city-based colleges have begun preparations for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Second special round for FYJC admission begins today

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
After completing three regular rounds, two special rounds and one round of first-come-first-served (FCFS) of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE), Pune released the timetable for the second FCFS round starting from February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Demand to allow general public in local trains in Pune grows

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
With Mumbai local trains returning back to service, demand to allow the general public inside the Pune –Lonavla local train has been raised by passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST
On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Survey: 83% of IAS officers feel states must have autonomy to formulate own responses in crises

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A survey conducted among 570 retired and serving IAS officers found that 83 per cent of them opined states must have the autonomy to formulate their own responses based on the needs and capacities and close to 85 per cent believed that effective communication works better than penal measures to curb people’s inherent tendencies towards indiscipline
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

73% get vaccine jab; rural Pune continues to lag behind

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:16 PM IST
On Friday, the district reported overall 73% of targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated against Covid, which was led by Pune city as 98% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated while rural Pune continued to lag behind with only 59% vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,540 Covid cases and 4,542 deaths till Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,540 Covid cases and 4,542 deaths till Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 PM IST
In Pune district, there are a total of 390,574 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 377,312 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,040 deaths in the district, besides 5,222 active cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Pune: Residents and activists claim that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not taken action against advertisers who have pruned tree branches for better visibility of their hoardings across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE: Pune city unit president Ramesh Bagwe and leader Mohan Joshi were appointed vice-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IoT stars in global success of local firms

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: Most of us are using wearable devices, fitness trackers and seeking information or entertainment by instructing Alexa and Google with voice commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Active cases in Pune district have come down to 6,545 as per the state health department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
pune news

Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Advocate Aslam Sayyed, who represents most of these men from all three families in the court, pointed out that the family members do not deny their involvement in most of the crimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP