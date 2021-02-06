PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection

Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body.

As per data released by the PMC, 635 schools of 896 have now been granted permission to reopen after a thorough inspection by PMC officials on Covid safety measures.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC said that around 723 schools have been inspected by the PMC officials.

“Of these, 635 have been granted permission to restart this week. The schools are inspected for sanitization and social distancing. Also, all teaching and non-teaching staff is expected to undergo RT-PCR tests,” said Jagtap.

PMC officials noted that only 50 per cent students are expected to attend school to maintain social distancing.

“Around 22 per cent of school attendance has been recorded until Friday. The turnout of students is relatively less but we hope that more students will attend as parents learn that their children are safe,” said Jagtap.

According to Jagtap, since these students are not from higher classes, many parents are not keen in sending the child to school.

“Almost an entire year has gone by, now parents feel that children can start offline classes from next year only as these students are not from higher classes,” said Jagtap.