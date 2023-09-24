PMC hires vehicles for garbage transport

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the process to hire vehicles to improve garbage collection and transport across the city. There are currently 698 PMC-owned vehicles used for garbage transport within the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There are currently 698 PMC-owned vehicles used for garbage transport within the city. The civic body had in the past hired 150 vehicles to carry out the project. However, as 161 vehicles from PMC-owned fleet are older than 15 years, often they are not used for garbage transport.

PMC has decided to hire additional vehicles for garbage transport instead of increasing its fleet.

An officer from PMC vehicle depot on condition of anonymity said, “Till date, vehicle purchasing and hiring was carried out by the vehicle depot for all civic departments, including solid waste management. However, instructions are given that instead of vehicle depot, the solid waste management department will handle vehicle hiring process.”

Another civic officer said, “The solid waste management department has made the demand to allow them to hire their own vehicles.”