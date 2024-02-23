PMC identifies 1,539 TB patients during a health campaign

As part of the ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ (HSVB) campaign that ran from November 29 to Friday, February 23, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) identified 1,593 Tuberculosis (TB) patients and 4,729 patients suffering from non-communicable diseases. All these patients have been brought under the line of treatment as per the central government’s health programme, the officials said. Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, informed more than 45K citizens have availed the benefit of the campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The HSVB campaign aims to enlighten the general public about ongoing government welfare schemes and empower citizens through active citizen engagement and positive change.

The PMC health department screened over 11,921 citizens, out of which 1,593 patients were diagnosed with TB. All these patients have been brought under the national TB elimination programme, the officials said.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “A series of awareness campaigns regarding the government welfare schemes for citizens including health schemes were conducted. Patients diagnosed with any ailments along with treatment were also provided counselling sessions.”

“During the campaign, 4,729 patients suffering from NCD like hypertension and diabetes were identified. They have been referred to hospitals for further treatment and enrolled under the NCD programme. Counselling was provided to over 44K citizens to follow a healthy lifestyle to prevent NCD,” he said.