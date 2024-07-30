PUNE: After the recent flooding, experts and civic activists have alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ignoring the dumping of debris on the Mula and Mutha riverbeds which is leading in turn to reduction in the rivers’ water-carrying capacity and consequent flooding. PMC ignores debris dumping on riverbeds, could cause flooding: Activists (FILE PHOTO)

The total length of the Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha rivers traversing the city is around 44 km out of which the Mula spans 22.2 km, the Mutha 10.4 km, and the Mula-Mutha 11.8 km. In 2010, the PMC itself started dumping debris in the Mutha riverbed during the construction of the Riverside Road near Vithalwadi. The PMC spent nearly ₹25 crore on the construction of this road and flouted environmental norms in the process. So much so that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that the construction of the road be stopped. In another incident in 2017, it came to the fore that a contractor was dumping broken paver blocs behind Sambhaji Garden on the Mutha riverbed near Sangamwadi. From Wadgaon Budruk Bridge on Sinhagad Road to Yerawada in eastern Pune, contractors have been dumping debris in riverbeds and the PMC has been ignoring the same.

Sarang Yadwadkar, civic activist, said, “The PMC has already legitimised debris dumping. Now it is taking action against private players. This is just an eyewash. The Riverfront Development Project is nothing but the dumping activity of the PMC. The entire riverbed of the Mula-Mutha has become a debris dumping ground.”

“The PMC is only making announcements but doing nothing about the debris dumping. It formed 15 nuisance detection (ND) squads to stop riverside dumping in 2019. However, these are inactive,” Yadwadkar said.

Avinash Surve, former secretary of the state government’s water resources department, said, “When we started from Khadakwasla Dam, we saw dumping at D P Road, Sangamwadi, Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar and Khadki. Most people dump debris to create space for parking and other activities.”

On his part, Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department, said, “We take action against dumping along the riverside when we come to know about it. Taking action against dumping is a routine exercise.”

In 2019, the then commissioner Saurabh Rao had ordered deployment of a 24x7 squad to take action against debris dumping and illegal parking in riverbeds. He had recommended using vehicles for surveillance. The PMC had set a fine of ₹25,000 for debris dumping in riverbeds. Following this, the PMC anti-encroachment department had appointed 52 security personnel for 24x7 vigilance to prevent dumping and parking, as most of these activities occur at night.