PMC imposes 10K fine on builder for releasing sewage on roads

PUNE The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, January 2, imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Acropolis Purple developers for releasing sewage on roads in the NIBM Annexe area. PMC has imposed fine of ₹ 10,000 on Acropolis Purple developers for releasing sewage on roads in NIBM Annexe area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pramod Shelar, an official from the PMC health department, said, “Earlier too similar action has been taken in the area. The department continues to keep a check on those violating the norms.”

The move has been welcomed by residents, who have been demanding accountability and action against those responsible for the area’s deplorable condition.

The area’s residents have been facing numerous issues, including overflowing sewage, waterlogging, and garbage-filled streets. Despite repeated complaints, the PMC has failed to address these concerns, claim residents.

“We are relieved that the health department has finally acted. The PMC’s negligence has caused us immense suffering for over a decade, and it’s time they are held accountable,” said Danish Khan, a resident of a prominent society in the area

“The civic apathy in NIBM Annexe Mohammadwadi is appalling, especially considering the ₹200 crore property tax collected from residents. It’s nothing short of criminal negligence,” said Jaymala Dhankikar, a resident of NIBM area.

Despite repeated attempts, the builder was unavailable for comment.